Dem Sen. Gallego on Support for Laken Riley Act: Unlike Some Interest Groups, Hispanic Voters Want Border Security

Gallego said, “[I]t’s important for people to understand where the actual American public is, where even Latinos are in this country, and not necessarily by where the electeds are or the interest groups that represent a lot of the immigration groups. Latinos want border security. Latinos also want immigration reform. Latinos want some really bad people that are undocumented in our communities out of these communities. And so, of course, we always take everyone’s opinions into account, but where the Latino vote is and where they believe and how they believe about immigration and border security is entirely different, I think, from some of the grasstops.”

Gallego also stated that he wants amendments to the act.

