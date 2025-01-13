Alex Marlow: The Left Tries to Blame the Wildfires in Democrat-Controlled CA on Trump

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed the reaction to the recent fires in California and attempts to blame President-Elect Donald Trump for the disaster.

Marlow stated, “This is a real thing that’s happening is that people are trying to blame Trump for this somehow…the logic is so strained, and yet, people do try it.”

