Axelrod: Biden’s Farewell Speech ‘Optimistic,’ One of His Best Speeches

CNN senior political commentator and former Obama adviser David Axelrod said Wednesday on “Anderson Cooper 360” that President Joe Biden’s farewell address was “optimistic.

Host Jake Tapper said, “What is your response to tonight’s speech?”

Axelrod said, “Listen, I think that was maybe one of the best speeches I’ve ever heard Joe Biden give. And the reason is that he made the the speech about the country. Yes. He claimed credit for progress, but the speech was about the country that he believes in, the country, that he sees the challenges and threats that he sees. And ultimately, it was a very optimistic speech that we can overcome them if we are serious about meeting them. And that, you know, when he said, the American, the America of our dreams is always within our reach. I think he believes that.”

He added, “You know, I remember him as a young man who came to Washington. He was a phenom back when he was 30 years old. He was going to be President of the United States someday. He was full of vim and vigor. It’s poignant to see him in this final stanza, deliver a speech that I think very much encompasses his fundamental belief in this country.”

