MSNBC’s Wallace: Voters Have an ‘Appetite and Hunger for Hate and Punishing the Other’

MSNBC’s host Nicolle Wallace said Friday on “Deadline” that “no one wants to talk about” voters “appetite and hunger for hate and punishing the other.”

While discussing President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet nominees, Wallace said, “I don’t know that I could articulate the mission. I don’t know how you make people care about the character of a woman who writes in her own book about brutally shooting and murdering her own dog because it was a frisky puppy. I don’t know how you connect with the American people and make them care about the character of a man whose own mother said he was awful to women. I don’t know how you connect or make people care about the lack of qualifications for the person who will be in charge of mass deportations of more human beings in human history. That’s the ambition of the Trump mass deportation policy.”

She added, “I think there’s a structural thing that no one wants to talk about in terms of people’s appetite and hunger for hate and punishing the other.”

Host Symone Sanders said, “I think you’re absolutely right, Nicole.”

She added, “The reality is that many of these nominees are just simply unqualified. Like you can push, let’s let’s set aside Pete Hegseth’s alleged issues with alcoholism and his infidelity to his wife, and perhaps even sexual assault. He’s not qualified. What are his qualifications to be the secretary of defense?”

