Symone Sanders: ‘Open Your Eyes’ Trump Will Make U.S. Something ‘We Do Not Recognize’

MSNBC host Symone Sanders said on Friday, on “Deadline,” that President-elect Donald Trump will turn the United States into something unrecognizable.

Sanders said, “I think there were a lot of people who believed that maybe President Biden did not understand, did not understand the moment we were in. Right, particularly when he welcomed President-elect Trump to the White House. And then the white house released these photos of not just in the Oval Office, but literally outside posing outside the White House, smiling with Trump. There were folks who said, ‘Oh, no, he just said he was a threat to democracy.’ And here he is, welcoming him. Maybe the Democrats were just all rhetoric.”

She continued, “I think the legacy that Joe Biden leaves here will be the one that is what he told me when he when I first talked to him in 2019, that the battle for the soul of this nation. What he did in the Oval Office address the other night, what he continuously reiterated in the interview, the excellent interview that Lawrence conducted is that Joe Biden understands this moment, and he wants the American people to understand this moment as well.”

Sanders added, “He is not going out, you know, all rainbows and bunnies, as I like to say, and giving a laundry list of all his accomplishments and says, oh, it’s going to be all right. He is warning us all that if we do not stand guard, if we do not do something, in the words of Michelle Obama, this country is going to become something that we do not recognize. I know some people might say that that’s hyperbole, but look around. Open your eyes, it is happening.”

