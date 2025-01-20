Schiff: J6 Pardons ‘Obscene,’ a ‘Grotesque Display’ of Trump’s Power as President

Senator Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Monday on MSNBC’s “Inside” that President Donald Trump’s pardon of approximately 1,500 January 6 defendants and prisoners and commuted the sentences of 8 more was a “grotesque display of his new power as president.”

Host Jen Psaki said, “I just have to start, I mean, the in the last hour, Donald Trump was in the oval office, which i see as a choice and just pardoned 1500 people convicted for the attack on our Capitol. You did so much important work on the January 6th Committee. You have never held back in talking about the impact of this on our country. What what is going through your head right now?”

Schiff said, “It’s obscene. It’s a grotesque display of his new power as president to pardon these 15 or 1600 people, which I have to imagine includes people that committed violent assaults on law enforcement. It certainly includes, apparently, one of the leaders of the Proud Boys, rather fitting, sadly, that among his very first acts in office is to give a pardon to a white nationalist leader like that.”

He added, “So hard to imagine that we were sitting in the Capitol, the site of that attack and hours later, the man who incited that attack pardons the people who participated in that attack. It really is a terrible way to begin, but not a surprising way to begin the new administration.”

