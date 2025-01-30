Oklahoma Superintendent: Colleges That Won’t Work with ICE Should Be Defunded

On Wednesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “The Hill,” Oklahoma Education Superintendent Ryan Walters (R) argued that universities that refuse to work with law enforcement and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) should lose taxpayer funding.

Host Blake Burman asked, “So, what happens at the university level…separate from K-12, which is what you run…should the governor take action against OU?”

Walters answered, “We should absolutely be ensuring every institution is working with law enforcement. Look, it’s a felony not to work with law enforcement. If ICE is conducting an investigation, every entity should work with them, full stop.”

Walters added that if they don’t, “They should absolutely be prosecuted for impeding an investigation. They should have taxpayer funding stripped from them if they don’t work with President Trump on his agenda and law enforcement.”

