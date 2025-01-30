Warnock: Trump’s ‘Lawlessness Through Executive Orders’ Attempt to Replace American Republic

Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) claimed Thursday on MSNBC’s “All In” that President Donald Trump’s “lawlessness through executive orders” was an attempt to replace the American republic.

Warnock said, “Yeah. let me be very clear on what we’re dealing. This is the administrative expression of January 6th. On January 6th, it was clear that in a violent way, they were coming after the republic, coming after the nonviolent transfer of power, including. a kind of brutality visited upon police officers, the effort to disenfranchise the votes of millions of Americans, and that that spirit of January 6th continues. Which is why, on his very first day in office, Donald Trump pardoned all of these violent insurrectionists. And then he proceeds with the same kind of lawlessness through executive orders.”

He added, “Whether that’s basically saying that the laws that we’ve already passed to provide support for various efforts all across our country from health care to child care to helping folk with jobs, somehow that doesn’t matter, and it has to come back through the punitive monarch. I guess, to sending out this awful memo asking that our our federal workers just resigned. This is an assault on the American republic and the attempt to replace it with their dystopian vision of the future. We’ve got to fight back.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN