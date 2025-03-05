ABC’s Hostin: All Democrats Should Have Walked Out During Trump Address

ABC News legal analyst Sunny Hostin said Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that all the Democratic lawmakers should have walked out during President Donald Trump’s speech to a joint session of Congress.

Hostin said, “You know, while I didn’t watch it, I was looking for signs of an opposition party, which is what the Democratic Party must be at this point. Not a resistance, because resistance is passive. Opposition is active. I think that what I saw when Representative Al Green stood up and said, ‘You don’t have a mandate to take away Medicaid,’ and he was tossed out, I expected the rest of his Democratic caucus, his colleagues, to walk out with him because alone you can survive but together you thrive.”

She added, “That is the energy that we need. They should have stood with him in solidarity. We had Karine Jean-Pierre here on this show yesterday, and she said we have to have a sense of urgency as we move forward, and we cannot do it the way we have in the past. This is not normal. It is a five-alarm fire, and what I want to say to the Democrats is you can’t play by the rules with a party that has thrown away the rulebook. You cannot do it.”

