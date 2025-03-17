Begala: Dems ‘Furious’ at Schumer for Not Fighting DOGE ‘Douchebags’

CNN analyst Paul Begala said Monday on CNN’s “The Lead” that Democrats were “furious” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) for voting to pass the Republican-led continuing resolution bill instead of fighting “douchebags” Elon Musk and DOGE.

Begala said, “I’ve never seen the party this angry at its leader, Senator Schumer. It’s incandescent. It’s hard for me to describe. They’re furious. And here’s why. He had something very valuable. He had voted to pass the continuing resolution that Republicans could not do without them. And he traded them away for nothing.”

He continued, “I want the government to stay open. Most Democrats do. The funding level is actually not all that bad. There was some terrible stuff they added to it. But when I came to them a month ago, seriously, this was strategic as well as tactical. Tactical was bad to cave without a compromise. Strategically, he should have come to his party a month ago and said, here are our principles.”

Begala added, “Actually, for me, it would be, a crackdown on the douchebags that are working for Mr. Musk in destroying our constitution.”

Host Jake Tapper replied, “Is that a legislative term?”

Begala replied, “I think it is, I think that’s how you pronounce it douche, D-O-G-E.”

