Khanna: Tesla ‘Is Helping the Climate’, But I Was One of the Only Dems to Condemn Violence Against Them Until Yesterday

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “CNN NewsNight,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) stated that he’s not going to root for Tesla to fail, and one reason is because they sell “electric vehicles that, ultimately, are good for the climate.” And “is helping the climate.” He also stated that, “until yesterday, I think I was one of the only Democratic elected officials to unambiguously condemn the violence and destruction against Tesla.”

Khanna began by saying, “Well, first, let me say, until yesterday, I think I was one of the only Democratic elected officials to unambiguously condemn the violence and destruction against Tesla. I don’t think you have to be tough on crime to do that. And, as you know, my grandfather was part of Gandhi’s satyagraha movement, independence movement. And he said sabotage is a form of violence. This is not the best form of protest, and it’s not the tradition.”

He continued, “The second point is, I’m not going to root against Tesla. There are 20,000 people who work in my district who make a living off this. They’re building electric vehicles that, ultimately, are good for the climate. I have huge, huge problems with what Elon Musk is doing. Have the protests and the conversation and criticism of Musk, don’t take it out on a company where you have workers, where you have engineers, where you have scientists, which are creating wealth for the country, which is helping the climate. And I think Democrats have to be able to offer commonsense perspectives, focus on what the problem is with Musk, don’t focus on the wealth of a company.”

