Raskin: We’re in the ‘Fight of Our Lives’ Against Trump’s Disregard of the Law

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said Monday on CNN’s “The Arena” that Democrats were in the fight of their lives against President Donald Trump’s “cavalier disregard” of the Constitution and the rule of law.

Host Kasie Hunt said, “The remarkable account in The Atlantic of a reporter accidentally added to a signal group chat where national security officials planned military strikes on Yemen. It’s more than just a gripping story. a serious blunder. the article raises serious legal implications for all of these national security officials.”

She asked, “Did this group chat break the law?”

Raskin said, “Most certainly it did and it reflects a general sloppiness and negligence in the whole approach of the administration. As they’ve gotten started here they’ve been struck down more than 40 different times by federal courts with temporary restraining orders or preliminary injunctions, because they’ve acted in such a cavalier disregard of what the rule of law requires.”

He continued, “And this example you’re pointing to, Kasie, obviously, is with respect to operational implementation of some plans. But if you look at what the underlying plan was, it’s Congress that declares war on Venezuela or on Yemen. It’s not the President of the United States. So it’s both this tremendous operational negligence and sloppiness that has been shown, but also the idea that they act in complete defiance of what the Constitution says and what the rule of law stands for.”

Raskin added, “Our democracy is under siege and as we’ve seen, dozens of actions by the Trump administration have been struck down in federal court as a violation of the Constitution and the rule of law.”

He concluded, “We’re really in the fight of our lives right now.”

