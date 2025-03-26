Warner: ‘No Way in Hell’ Signal Texts Aren’t Classified Information

Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) said Wednesday on CNN’s “The Arena” that there is “no way in hell” Trump administration officials’ Signal group chat on military strikes against the Houthis is not classified information.

Host Kasie Hunt said, “I know you have been focused on over the last 48 hours since we learned about this group chat, more than 48 hours now. You heard what Trump administration officials have been saying across the board that there was no classified information that was in this chat. Are they lying to the American people?”

Warner said, “I don’t think they’re telling the truth and it doesn’t pass the smell test. Let me give you the two pieces of this that are so obvious. The policy dispute between the vice president and the president and the back and forth, that’s the kind of information that intelligence services, literally Russia or China, would kill for, having that kind of exposure to private conversations.”

He added, “But even more troubling, the idea that the specific plans of when an attack was going to be launched against the Houthis and the ramifications of that. There is no way in hell that that’s not classified information. And anybody who denies that is either ignorant or trying to obfuscate.”

