Dem Sen. Bennet on GOP Pointing to Afghanistan After Signal Story: All of Those ‘Need to Be Looked At’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) responded to Republicans pointing to the fact that nobody in the Biden administration was fired over the withdrawal from Afghanistan and the deaths of American soldiers during the withdrawal in response to calls for firings over the Trump administration’s Signal chat on strikes on the Houthis by stating that “all these cases need to be looked at. We need to hold people accountable for their failures in leadership, no matter what administration it is.”

Host Kaitlan Collins asked, “[C]an I ask you, because the pushback to calls for firings that I’ve heard from the White House and from Republicans is, well, when the Afghanistan pullout happened, and, obviously, servicemembers lost their lives during the pullout from that airport, they said, no one in the Biden administration was fired, not the national security adviser, not the defense secretary. What would you say to that?”

Bennet responded, “What I would say is that all these cases need to be looked at. We need to hold people accountable for their failures in leadership, no matter what administration it is. This is an intentional failure of treating confidential information like –.”

Collins then cut in to ask about statements from other members of the Trump administration.

