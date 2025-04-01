Whoopi Goldberg: Trump Attacks on Free Speech ‘Have Nothing to Do with Reality’

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” Whoopi Goldberg told her co-hosts that President Donald Trump was attacking free speech with “broad strokes which have nothing to do with reality.”

Goldberg said, “What I really want, what I want more than anything, is I want them to stop fooling around with my right to say what I feel.”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “That’s coming.”

Goldberg said, “I don’t like being threatened. I don’t like being — I don’t like people running up on me. You don’t like what I say. This is America. I grew up here, and the one thing I always knew is I had freedom of speech, and every time, every time somebody says, you know, I don’t like what they said, so I’m shutting down PBS.”

She added, “I don’t like what they do — those are broad strokes which have nothing to do with reality. Because the fact of the matter is, just because you don’t hear me say it doesn’t mean I don’t feel it. My big thing is all the things you talked about, but this idea that you can no longer speak your mind as an American is really, really — especially coming from a group that always says, you know, everyone is shutting us down. No one shuts you down.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “It’s terrifying.”

Behar said, “I remember years ago, I said to the audience, watch this space. When they tell us to keep quiet, you know we’re in trouble. Wait for it.”

