Dem Chicago Alderman: Dems Have Gone ‘Further to the Left,’ Trying to ‘Out-Crazy Themselves’

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez said that he’s still a Democrat, but “I find myself more and more being in an isolated situation where the Democrats try to choose, further and further to the left, to out-crazy themselves” but he still hopes the party can go back to normal.

Co-host Sandra Smith asked, “Raymond, I find myself ending this interview as I have most of our recent interviews, and, are you still a Democrat?”

Lopez answered, “I still am. I’m trying to give my party a path forward themselves to remember where the center is, where common sense lies.”

Smith then cut in to ask, “Have you found that?”

Lopez responded, “But, you know what, I find myself more and more being in an isolated situation where the Democrats try to choose, further and further to the left, to out-crazy themselves and show others what they think should be important, as we saw with that clip with the protesters arguing with that African American woman trying to get to work. But I’m still going to hold out hope that, at some point, the Democratic Party will return to normal. When that will be, I have no idea. But I’m holding out hope.”

Earlier, he said that the overwhelming majority of people in Chicago want to deport dangerous criminals who are in the country illegally.

