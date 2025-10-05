Rubio: If You Want Peace for the Palestinian People, Gaza Cannot Be Governed ‘by Hamas or Anything that Looks like Hamas’

During this week’s broadcast of CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that to stabilize Gaza, Hamas, or anything that looked like Hamas, could not govern Gaza.

“Let me ask you specifically what President Trump said. He told Barak Ravid of Axios that Prime Minister Netanyahu, quote, ‘took it very far, and Israel lost a lot of support in the world. Now I’m going to get all that support back,'” host Margaret Brennan said. “At what point did President Trump decide that Netanyahu took this fight in Gaza or his operations throughout the Middle East, when did he take it too far?

Rubio replied, “Well, I think the president’s – OK, the president’s observation, basically, is that because of the length of this war and how it’s gone – we’ve all seen the international narrative. We’ve all seen it. Whether we agree with it or not, we have seen countries like the U.K., Australia, Canada and others come out and sort of signal support for – or announce support for a Palestinian state. We have seen, even in our own domestic politics, some of the attacks on Israel. We don’t forget what happened on October 7.

“That’s the other thing the president repeatedly points to, is, remember October 7,” he continued. “But the [implication] — whether we agree with it or not, we have seen the impact that this has had on Israel’s global standing. And I think that’s the point the president is making here, is that, whether you believe it was justified or not, right or not, that we – you cannot ignore the impact that this has had on Israel’s global standing. That said, if we never want to see this happen again, meaning a war like this, you can never have another October 7 or anything like it ever happen again. And that’s the thing the president has reiterated and repeatedly made clear to our partners in the region, and that is, if you truly want peace and stability and a better future for the Palestinian people, then there has to be a Gaza that is not governed or controlled in any way, shape or form by Hamas or anything that looks like Hamas.”

