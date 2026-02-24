Fmr. DEA Admin. Maltz: Mexico’s ‘Doing Tremendous Work’ Fighting Cartels Needs to Welcome U.S. Military

On Monday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “On Balance,” former acting DEA Administrator Derek Maltz stated that Mexico’s government is “doing tremendous work” fighting drug cartels and the Trump-Sheinbaum plan will work against the cartels over time, but “If they welcome the U.S. military in there, they’ll be way better off than what’s going on right now, because we have the best and brightest out there.”

Maltz said, “I would say the cartels have a significant hold over the government. I think the current government, with President Sheinbaum, has stepped up the game and they’ve done tremendous work. … So, they’re doing tremendous work inside the country. … So, they’re making progress, but there’s a long way to go.”

Later, he added, “I think that the strategic plan that this president, working with President Sheinbaum, is putting together is actually going to decimate them over time. We can’t prevent anything they’re going to do at these particular — the World Cup or any of these events. We’re going to try to do the best. If they welcome the U.S. military in there, they’ll be way better off than what’s going on right now, because we have the best and brightest out there.”

