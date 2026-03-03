Roy Cooper: ‘So Many People on the Affordable Care Act’ ‘Can No Longer Afford It’

During MS NOW’s election coverage on Tuesday, Democratic U.S. Senate nominee former North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper argued that there need to be ACA subsidies “because we’ve lost so many people on the Affordable Care Act who can no longer afford it, and people who are there are having to pay more for policies with higher deductibles.”

Cooper said, “I’m going to start, tomorrow, a make stuff cost less tour, and I’m going to be rolling out my policy ideas to the people of North Carolina about what Washington can do to help reduce costs for people, instead of making them go up.”

He added, “[W]e must get back to making sure that we are fighting the insurance companies who are making healthcare cost more, restoring these subsidies, because we’ve lost so many people on the Affordable Care Act who can no longer afford it, and people who are there are having to pay more for policies with higher deductibles. Everything Washington is doing is making costs go up for North Carolinians instead of working for them to go down. And that’s what I’m going to be talking about. There are some things that we can do, and I look forward to rolling it out. … We’re going to talk about, next week, healthcare.”

