Dem Sen. Welch: We ‘Obliterated’ Iran Nuke Program, ‘Severely Degraded’ Missiles

On Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN This Morning,” Sen. Peter Welch (D-VT) stated that, in Iran, “The nuclear program has been obliterated. That’s a good thing. The missile program has been severely degraded. That’s a good thing. Those are two military successes.”

While discussing the prospect of additional funding for Operation Epic Fury, Welch said that the question isn’t about the nuclear program or missiles, but it’s about if the U.S. will engage in a regime change operation that will require boots on the ground.

Later, host Audie Cornish asked, “[C]an you stipulate that there has been a degradation of their, like, missile capacities? Do you see parts of the military operation that have been a success?”

Welch answered, “Yes. That’s what I said. The nuclear program has been obliterated. That’s a good thing. The missile program has been severely degraded. That’s a good thing. Those are two military successes. But the question of whether we now go into making Iran a failed state…if you have this massive bombing and you destroy all the civilian infrastructure, then a failed state is absolutely not in our national interest. Netanyahu doesn’t care. He thinks a failed state in Iran is fine. But we saw what happened with a failed state in Iraq. So, we’re seeing the moment where history can start repeating itself. This is extremely urgent. So, this question about funding is really about, what’s the point here? What are we doing? What’s the objective? And that question has to be asked now.”

