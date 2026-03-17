San Jose Mayor, Dem Gubernatorial Candidate: Regulations, Taxes, Pushing Out Refineries Raising Gas Prices

On Monday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The 11th Hour,” San Jose Mayor and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Matt Mahan said that “our many rules and regulations, the fact that we pushed all of our refineries out of state” and the high gas tax.

Host Stephanie Ruhle asked, “You want state leaders to suspend the gas tax. Gov. Newsom (D) says that is not going to bring down prices. You’ve criticized him, but could he be right on this one?”

Mahan answered, “Well, it’s not the only driver of high costs. A war that none of us really understand or there doesn’t seem to be an exit from is the primary driver of costs. But part of the reason that we have the highest energy costs in the country in California is specifically our gas tax. It’s also our many rules and regulations, the fact that we pushed all of our refineries out of state. There are a lot of policy decisions that we made. But we could give working people relief immediately by reducing our highest-in-the-nation gas taxes. We’re paying more for gas in California than the state of Hawaii, which is an island in the middle of the Pacific Ocean that has to import all of its gas. We could provide relief to working people today, and we should.”

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