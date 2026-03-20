Lawler: Hochul Is a ‘Grade A Idiot’

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “The Will Cain Show,” Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) said Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) was an idiot because of he tax policy.

At a POLITICO event last week, Hochul said, “I need people who are high net worth to support the generous social programs that we want to have in our state right now.There are some patriotic millionaires who stepped up. Okay, cut me the checks. I mean, just if you want to be supportive. But maybe the first step should be go down to Palm Beach and see what you can bring back home. Because our tax base has been eroded.”

Lawler said, “Kathy Hochul is a great idiot and the single worst governor in America. The fact is, she has run people out of this state. They’re not leaving because of the weather. They’re leaving because they cannot afford to live here. And the quality of life. She is responsible for it. And now she has the audacity to say, oh, wait, please come back. We need to pay for our social safety net. She needs to get her fiscal house in order. It means they need to cut spending. They need to cut taxes. And they need to make New York open for business. Unfortunately, it ain’t going to happen with Kathy Hochul at the helm.”

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