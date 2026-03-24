Roy Cooper: People Can’t ‘Afford’ Affordable Care Act, For Cost of Supplemental, We Could Pay for Affordable Healthcare

On Monday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Last Word,” Democratic U.S. Senate nominee former North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper stated that “because the Republican Congress refused to extend the federal subsidies for the Affordable Care Act, we’ve got almost 200,000 North Carolinians who just simply couldn’t afford it anymore.” And also said that the cost of the supplemental funding requested by the White House, “would pay for affordable healthcare for ten years.”

Cooper said, “Lawrence, today, we’re celebrating the 16th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act, and because the Republican Congress refused to extend the federal subsidies for the Affordable Care Act, we’ve got almost 200,000 North Carolinians who just simply couldn’t afford it anymore. We’ve got a lot more of them who have paid a lot more for health insurance that covers a lot less.”

Later, he added, “I think people are deeply concerned about the men and women in uniform and the cost of this war to them. To come and ask Congress for $200 billion, when that would pay for affordable healthcare for ten years. That’s misplaced priorities.”

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