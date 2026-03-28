Speaker Johnson: ‘We’re Not Trying to Roll the Senate — Trying to Do the Obvious, Commonsense, Moral Thing’

Friday on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) denied House Republicans were trying to gain an edge over their counterparts in the U.S. Senate.

Johnson insisted his aim was to offer a better proposal.

“Mr. Speaker, what really ticked you off about what was handed to you this morning?” guest host Brian Kilmeade said.

Johnson replied, “Well, a lot did, and I made that public. You know, it’s the process and it’s the substance of what we were sent. Let’s make this very clear, House Republicans will have no part in reopening the border and stopping illegal immigration enforcement, and that’s exactly what this piece of legislation attempts to do, it quite literally, on its face, brings to the dollar amount zero, any funding for border security. Look, Chad said it right. It was the big issue in the 2024 election. 78 million Americans voted for President Donald J. Trump and the Republican Party to come in and seal that border, secure that border, and deport dangerous criminal illegal aliens. We have done that. The Democrats hate it. Brian, that’s the whole thing here. They want the border reopen and they want to protect dangerous criminal illegal aliens over American citizens. We can have no part of that.”

“I’m not trying to roll the Senate. I would just correct what Chad said there just in one way — we’re not trying to roll the Senate,” he added. “We’re trying to do the obvious, commonsense, moral thing, and that is keep the government funded for two more months so we can sort out the differences between the parties.”

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