Trump: Haven’t Gone After Regular Iranian Army ‘Too Much,’ Think ‘They’re Much More Moderate’

On Monday’s “Hugh Hewitt Show,” President Donald Trump said that “we purposefully have not gone after” Iran’s regular army “too much, because we think that they’re much more moderate, actually. You know what I mean. They’re a much more moderate group. And we’re not looking to decimate the army.”

Host Hugh Hewitt asked, “Any signs that the regular army, any signs that the regular army might march in and take over from the fanatics? They do have the regular army.”

Trump answered, “Well, I guess things, we purposefully have not gone after them too much, because we think that they’re much more moderate, actually. You know what I mean. They’re a much more moderate group. And we’re not looking to decimate the army. When they did Iraq, between — and the worst thing was they got rid of all the leaders, so nobody knew who the leader was. And then, all of a sudden, you had ISIS. We don’t want to do that.”

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