Dem Rep. Himes: Cultist Trump ‘Would Be At Home in North Korea’

Thursday on MS NOW’s “Deadline,” Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) said President Donald Trump “would be at home in North Korea.”

Himes said, “The president doesn’t understand the core values of this country, that we were a country literally founded on dissent. You know, a bunch of our founders said, we’re not putting up with this king anymore and at risk of their lives. They said, we’re founding a country where dissent is cherished. And, of course, then you have Donald Trump, who has a cult of personality that would be at home in North Korea, because what these cases have in common are they are people who have disagreed with Donald Trump. And it’s not just Mark Kelly.”

He added, “And look, this case is getting tossed out of court in a split second because they simply restated the law taught at West Point in Annapolis, which is that not only can you disobey an illegal order, you must disobey a legal order, but it goes, you know, Bob Mueller, decorated Marine and director of the FBI. Right. And Donald Trump says it’s good that he’s dead. The chairman of the Federal Reserve, investigations of Adam Schiff, investigations of John Brennan, who was standing behind the senator there. Anybody who dares to criticize Donald Trump will have the Department of Justice and the FBI and the lackeys who run those institutions go after them. Well, I think we’ve grown accustomed to that.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN