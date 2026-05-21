Tuberville: If You Go Against Trump, You See What Happens — You’re Not Going to Be Very Successful

Wednesday on FBN’s “The Evening Edit,” Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) reacted to recent elections where Trump-opposed candidates lost their primary elections.

According to the Alabama Republican, Sen. Bill Cassidy’s (R-LA) loss and the five Indiana State Senators’ were proof that opposing President Donald Trump in a GOP primary would set one up for failure.

“What’s your reaction to 30 of Trump’s, all of them won last night?” Fox Business host Elizabeth MacDonald said. “This is after Senator Bill Cassidy lost his primary — five Indiana state senators lost. Trump is really showing its dominance over the Republican Party, but Democrats are saying they could win the midterm swing voters on affordability and things like the Iran War. What do you say to that?”

Tuberville replied, “Well, thank you, Liz, for having me on. But the MAGA movement is alive and well, regardless of what you hear on the mainstream media, President Trump is still the most popular person and leader in our conference. If you go against him, you see what happens. You’re not going to be very successful, but we’re making a lot of progress in this country. I think the American people will continue to see that. I know the Iran War has got prices high in terms of the gas and oil, but it will eventually come down, but we need to continue to have this stronghold when it comes to winning these primaries now getting into the general election coming up.”

“But I will say, in our district and our state, excuse me, you know, we are redistricting as we speak, and we postponed all of our congressional elections until August 14, and so hopefully we get one of our seats back. Right now we’re five two in our state, hopefully we can get to six one, maybe even seven and oh, depending on what the Supreme Court says,” he added.

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