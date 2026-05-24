Booker: ‘Trump Is Being Played as a Fool’ by Iran

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) claimed President Donald Trump was “being played as a fool” by Iran.

Host Jake Tapper said, “So, let me just ask you a question about Iran, because obviously we’re still waiting for details. So there’s so much I can ask you, but it appears to include a 60-day ceasefire. This memorandum of understanding with Iran, reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, an Iranian commitment to not pursue nuclear weapons. Now, the president’s been very critical of the deal that Obama struck with Iran. Is this better than the deal Obama got with Iran?”

Booker said, “So we haven’t had an official briefing, but this is what I’m seeing that has me so outraged right now is the president said he went into this to deal with their nuclear program. This does not deal with that. Before he became president, the first time, they had no highly enriched uranium. They had sent it out. Now they have it because of him. Number two is he criticized roundly that the deal that got rid of their nuclear program, or at least or highly enriched program, involved getting $50 billion for Iran? Well, already the president’s balance sheet is letting more than 14 billion go through that. During this conflict, he allowed them to sell oil. And this deal alone, easing of sanctions on Iran, allowing them to get billions more, is the same deal he criticized. He’s already doing worse than giving Iran more money, as he has said, will allow them to do things like fuel their proxy terrorist proxies. That’s why this war is wrong. He’s got us in a situation that’s worse than it was before—a more extreme regime. The Strait of Hormuz now is a leveraging point for them. This week nation has put America in a stalemate, and Donald Trump is being played as a fool that he is for getting us into this in the first place.”

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