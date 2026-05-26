Mamdani tickets The Human Right to FIFA! Mamdani Secures 1000 Cheap World Cup Tickets

Tuesday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Emma-Jo Morris talked about the World Cup.

Morris said, “It’s like FIFA’s human right. He’s been kind of on this thing about how like you have to be able you have to be able to go to soccer.”

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