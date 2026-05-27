Deluzio: We’re ‘More Vulnerable’ Because Iran Sees We Can’t Stop Them Harassing Ships, Should End War

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Last Word,” Rep. Chris Deluzio (D-PA) said that President Donald Trump has “exposed the limits of his ability to stop the Iranians from harassing shipping, it has made all of us more vulnerable, more exposed, and, frankly, we’re paying for it in dollars and cents at home. The simple thing that Congress should do, it should put a stop to this President’s ability to wage war and bring our troops home.”

Host Lawrence O’Donnell asked, “What should happen next? Given where we are tonight in Iran, what should be the next step?”

Deluzio answered, “We should put a stop to this. And the fact that this President has now plunged our country into this war, exposed the limits of his ability to stop the Iranians from harassing shipping, it has made all of us more vulnerable, more exposed, and, frankly, we’re paying for it in dollars and cents at home. The simple thing that Congress should do, it should put a stop to this President’s ability to wage war and bring our troops home. And, in the meantime, until the Congress will act, which I hope they will, though we continue to lose most of the Republicans and even some Democrats, including a senator from my state who won’t put a stop to this war, this President should get out of this war. It’s a simple thing that he should do. And the American people are sick and tired of paying for this war.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett