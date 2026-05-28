Wasserman Schultz: People Appreciate that, Under Biden, We Passed Laws to Make Things More Affordable

On Thursday’s edition of NBC’s “Meet the Press NOW,” Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) said that “hundreds of millions of Americans appreciate and thank Joe Biden for his lifetime of service to this country, for the fact that, when he was President, we made sure that we actually passed legislation to make their lives more affordable, to reduce the cost of prescription drugs, that he ensured that we passed the Inflation Reduction Act, and we did so much in terms of investing in infrastructure and boosting our economy” and also people want to focus on the future.

Wasserman Schultz said, “[W]e’re focused on moving forward. I think hundreds of millions of Americans appreciate and thank Joe Biden for his lifetime of service to this country, for the fact that, when he was President, we made sure that we actually passed legislation to make their lives more affordable, to reduce the cost of prescription drugs, that he ensured that we passed the Inflation Reduction Act, and we did so much in terms of investing in infrastructure and boosting our economy and their feelings towards him are warm, and we need to be — I know voters want to be focused on the future.”

She added, “I definitely think that we got the message that voters were very, very concerned about the cost of living, about life being unaffordable.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett