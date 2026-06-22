Dem Rep. Stanton: We Should Celebrate Biden ‘Successes’, ‘Particularly the Inflation Reduction Act’

On Monday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Greg Stanton (D-AZ) said that in dealing with former President Joe Biden going forward, “we should be celebrating the successes that happened during the Joe Biden administration, particularly the Inflation Reduction Act, which is the largest investment in clean energy and lowering of pharmaceutical drug prices. We should be celebrating the bipartisan infrastructure law, which really helped to move the American economy forward.”

Stanton said, “Well, look, vis-a-vis Joe Biden, we should be celebrating the successes that happened during the Joe Biden administration, particularly the Inflation Reduction Act, which is the largest investment in clean energy and lowering of pharmaceutical drug prices. We should be celebrating the bipartisan infrastructure law, which really helped to move the American economy forward. We’re going to be benefiting from that for a long period of time.”

He continued, “So, saying you support those elements of Joe Biden’s agenda, but also saying President Biden never should have begun the process of running for a second term are not inconsistent with each other. In fact, they are exactly consistent with each other. President Biden never should have moved forward with the beginning of running for a second term. It created chaos in our primary process and it really hurt us in the last election. So, you should embrace the parts of the Biden administration where the American people support the agenda. And I think that’s the right way to talk about President Biden.”

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