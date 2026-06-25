Fetterman: Dems Aren’t Calling Out Tlaib Defending Wannabe Cop Killers

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “The Record,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) said that Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) is “defending people trying to kill police officers” and expressed consternation that no one else “is calling this out” within the Democratic Party.

Fetterman said, “Tlaib, she was defending the Antifa people in Texas. They tried to kill ICE agents and police officers. They’re literally defending these people. And she actually said, well, the way America has become now, that forces people to have to act out in these kind[s] of way[s]. Now you have people in the Squad, they’re defending people trying to kill police officers now.”

He continued, “And no one in — who else is calling this out in the Democratic Party right now? I am not aware of them.”

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