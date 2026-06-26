ABC’s Hostin: Trump Has Dropped ‘Our Standing in the World,’ He’s Embarrassing

Friday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Sunny Hostin said President Donald Trump has caused the United States “standing in the world” to drop.

During the panel discussion about comedian Larry David saying the UFC Freedom 250 event held on the White House lawn in mid-June made him “embarrassed to be an American,” co-host Sara Haines said, “The only thing I hear is when he says I’m embarrassed, I say, don’t give Trump that power. Because Trump is here for eight years out of 250, that’s a blip in time. And I refuse to hand over my patriotism. My pride of this country, because even the global community knows that Americans are not happy. So I would not decide that I represent Donald Trump as an American out in the world. He happens to be the current president, and that’s what it is.”

Co-host Ana Navarro said, “You can be very embarrassed by mortified and horrified by Donald Trump.”

Haines said, “But Donald Trump, not the country that’s what I won’t hand over to him.”

Hostin said, “I think that’s what he was saying because they were asking him specifically about the UFC event on the White House lawn. That embarrassed me. I thought it was tacky. I just thought it was trashy. They, you know, uttered a slur against our former first lady, my forever first lady, Michelle Obama. There was plenty to be embarrassed about that UFC event. And he’s getting on stage and saying that, you know, we are no longer the laughing stock of the world and we are the best country in the world while 76% of adults across 36 nations that were surveyed have zero confidence in Trump. Our standing in the world because of this president has dropped and that is just a fact. And so I can’t say, you know, I’m embarrassed to be American, but I am embarrassed by this administration. I am embarrassed by Donald Trump. And I’m absolutely embarrassed by what happened on the White House lawn. I thought it was trashy.”

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