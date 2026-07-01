GOP Rep. Lawler: ‘Self-Defeating to Shut Down the House Floor’ over SAVE America Act

Wednesday on FBN’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) criticized his House Republican colleagues, who forced a shutdown of the chamber floor over an unwillingness to add the so-called SAVE America Act to a defense policy bill.

Lawler was dismissive of the tactic and said the effort would fall short in the U.S. Senate.

“Congressman, good to see you,” host Maria Bartiromo said. “Thank you so much for being here. So, what happened yesterday? What can you tell us about that failed rule vote and the early departure?”

Lawler replied, “Well, Maria, Anna Paulina Luna and a number of my colleagues tanked the rule in large measure, because, as she said, she wants to attach the SAVE America Act to every piece of legislation that comes through the House floor. And while I understand the sentiment, and certainly support voter ID, support proof of citizenship, the fact is that we have passed it three times through the House. We are not the issue, the Senate is, and that really boils down to the Senate rules and the filibuster, and the Democrats are never going to give the votes, which means the only vehicle by which you can actually pass it through the Senate with the filibuster intact is reconciliation.”

“And so, I think it’s frankly self-defeating to shut down the House floor, ” he continued. “I don’t think it actually solves anything, and don’t think it actually furthers the cause here. We have a lot of work still to do before this Congress comes to a close, and before November, including passing the NDAA, which is critical for our military, and that got stymied yesterday. So, I get it. But like, let’s be adults and actually do our jobs.”

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