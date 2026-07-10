Maine Dem State Rep. on Criticism of Post-Primary Swap: ‘Within the Party’s Right’

On Friday’s broadcast of “NewsNation Live,” Maine State Rep. Chris Kessler (D) responded to criticism of Graham Platner being replaced after voters decided by saying that “it’s certainly within the party’s right to replace Graham Platner.”

Kessler said, “[I]n terms of picking a new candidate because we’re trying to change course and things aren’t on the up and up, this is the process, this is the legal process. And it’s certainly within the party’s right to replace Graham Platner.”

He continued, “And, frankly, where there’s crisis, there is opportunity. We have a tremendous group of people who will do an excellent job in D.C. So, they can criticize all they want. But our goal here is electing somebody that is going to truly represent the people of Maine.”

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