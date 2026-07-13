Centrist Strategist Warns Democrats: History Tells Us Extremists Always Eat the Moderates

Saturday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” former Democratic Chief Counsel for the House Judiciary Committee, Julian Epstein talked about Democrats.

Epstein said, “The extremists always eat the moderates. if the moderates don’t do anything about it.”

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