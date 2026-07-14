Huckabee: Qatar Harms Israel in Public Relations, So Do China and Russia

On Monday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “On Balance,” United States Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said that while Israel could do a better job of messaging, their message can be “clouded because there’s so much money that’s pouring in from some of the Gulf states. We know that Qatar’s poured 400 billion dollars in to influence Americans.” And “You have China and Russia that are also enemies of what Israel represents, they sponsor a lot of bots.”

Host Leland Vittert asked, “How is Israel losing the public relations war?”

Huckabee answered, “I think they could do better in getting their message across. They have a very good message to tell. But, sometimes, it gets clouded because there’s so much money that’s pouring in from some of the Gulf states. We know that Qatar’s poured 400 billion dollars in to influence Americans. They’re the sponsor of Al Jazeera. They sponsor a lot of Middle East study programs. You have China and Russia that are also enemies of what Israel represents, they sponsor a lot of bots. So social media is a sewer when it comes to things.”

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