GOP Sen. Marshall: Have to Bomb Dual-Use Targets in Iran, Which Means Civilians Will Die

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) said that dual-use targets in Iran will have to be bombed and “Whenever you start doing that, then civilians are going to die, just like they did in the forever wars of the Gulf Coast.” And said that Iran hasn’t capitulated and “I’ve been hopeful, but I’m not as hopeful today as I was a month ago.”

Marshall praised the resumption of bombing by the U.S. and said, “I think the president has to rip the Band-Aid off and finish the job, unfortunately.”

He added, “We’re going to have to bomb dual-use, dual purpose type of targets, whether it’s refineries or bridges, where munitions are being built. Whenever you start doing that, then civilians are going to die, just like they did in the forever wars of the Gulf Coast. Hundreds of thousands of civilians probably died in the Gulf wars. I don’t want that, but here is this terrorist organization that’s irrational, religious, irrational, terrorists, call them what you want to, but they — why won’t they capitulate? It makes no sense to anybody. I’ve been hopeful, but I’m not as hopeful today as I was a month ago.”

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