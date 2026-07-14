Watch Live: Sen. Dave McCormick Hosts Defense and Innovation Summit

Sen. Dave McCormick hosts the Pennsylvania Defense and Innovation Summit at the Army War College in Carlisle, PA, on Tuesday, July 14.

The two-day event, running July 14 – 15, “will bring together America’s leading defense and technology leaders, including senior military commanders, industry CEOs, investors, innovators, workforce developers, and entrepreneurs, to accelerate innovation and strengthen America’s defense industrial base.”

In addition to McCormick, a number of experts in the field are scheduled to speak, while President Donald Trump will deliver a keynote address on Wednesday.