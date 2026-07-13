GOP Sen. Marshall: Gulf States Should ‘Finish the Job’ with Iran, ‘We’ve Done Our Job’

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) discussed Iran and said that the Gulf states “have a responsibility here as well. We’ve done our job.” And “We have defanged Iran, now it’s their turn to go in and finish the job that they need to finish. They need to send their ground troops in, if that’s what it takes. But it should not be American soldiers that are leading the way.”

Marshall said that Iran is “decades away from having nuclear weapons, and we can play whack-a-mole going forward. But here’s another question that I have, and it’s not for you, it’s for the Gulf Coast countries: We have defanged Iran, now it’s their turn to go in and finish the job that they need to finish. They need to send their ground troops in, if that’s what it takes. But it should not be American soldiers that are leading the way. I think that they have a responsibility here as well. We’ve done our job.”

Earlier, he stated that Iran would “struggle to have nukes in the next decade or so.” But there are reports that they are attempting to rebuild the program.

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