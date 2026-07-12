Country Star Kacey Musgraves Freaks Over Texas Bible-Based Lessons in Elementary Schools: ‘Indoctrination, It’s Not Okay’

Country Star Kacey Musgraves is smearing Texas as some sort of Christian nationalist state and claims that officials are “forcing” the Bible on kids and “indoctrinating” them after the state passed new education rules to include the Bible in school lessons.

The country singer took to her Instagram account to share a Dallas Morning News story with a headline stating “Bible passages will be taught in Texas public schools.” To that story, Musgraves added a caption reading, “The bible being forced by people who don’t even follow it themselves. smfh. This is simply indoctrination and it’s not okay.”

Musgraves still has concert dates planned for late in the year in Texas. It remains to be seen if her attack on the Lone Star State will have any effects on those plans.

As it turns out, the actual education rules in Texas don’t do any of the things that the singer seemed to claim.

Firstly, the lessons containing Biblical ideas are not going to be mandatory in Texas schools, so the Bible is not being “forced” on kids. Each district may pick and choose whether or not to include the lessons. However, they will be awarded more funding if they implement the lesson plan, Breitbart News previously reported.

Secondly, the lessons merely briefly expose kids to general Christian ideals and then tells them the ideas at those “that are used in both Jewish and Christian worship.” It does not appear that kids will be exposed to any extensive Christian theological discussions.

According to the Associated Press:

In the newly approved kindergarten materials, one lesson on helping one’s neighbor instructs teachers to talk about the Golden Rule using lessons from the Bible. It also instructs the teachers to explain that the Bible is “a collection of ancient texts” and that its different parts are “the core books of the Jewish and Christian religions.” In a third-grade lesson about the first Thanksgiving, the material directs teachers to discuss how the governor of Plymouth said a prayer and gave a speech that included references to “several passages from the Christian Bible in the book of Psalms.” Teachers are then instructed to tell students the book of Psalms is a collection of songs, poems and hymns “that are used in both Jewish and Christian worship.”

After the rules were implemented, Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) said the policy was “a critical step forward to bring students back to the basics of education and provide the best education in the nation.”

Texas now joins Oklahoma and Louisiana in re-introducing Christian ideals into their education systems.

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