Data: Most DSA Members Support Communism

Saturday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” former Democratic Chief Counsel for the House Judiciary Committee, Julian Epstein talked about the DSA.

Epstein said, “By the way, the Free Press has done a great piece this week showing that 51% of the policy committee, which is the governing board of the DSA, all openly embrace communism, Marxism or Marxist Leninism.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on X @BreitbartVideo