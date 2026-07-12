Trump: Graham’s Death a ‘Big Blow to the SAVE America Act’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” President Donald Trump said Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) death was a “big blow” to the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) America Act,

Host Kristen Welker said, “President Trump, thank you for joining us and my condolences to you.”

Trump said, “Well, thank you. He’s a tough one to lose. He was great. He was unique in every way, actually.”

He continued, “He called and said, ‘We’re all set for the Save America Act. He was pushing the Save America Act like crazy. Got back, said he just landed from Ukraine.”

He added, “He was a worker. He was really a worker. But, but he sounded great, actually. But he was, he was. He actually said he was tired, but he wanted to get the Save America Act. And I said, well, we’re going to get it done, Lindsey. We’re going to get it done. I’ll see you soon. We thought maybe we might even meet today. And then that was it. And that was, you know, around the time; it couldn’t have been much longer. I could have been his last call. I don’t know exactly, but I got a message about 1:00 in the morning from one of the people at his office that he had passed away. I said, you got it. I just can’t believe it. He was like a member of the family to me. It’s very tough.”

Trump concluded, “This is a big blow to the SAVE America Act, let me tell you.”

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