Ron Johnson: Middle East Investments with Kushner, Witkoff Not What I’d Do

On Tuesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Cuomo,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) said that the investments from Middle Eastern countries involving Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff are “not the way I would have my family conduct business if I were president of the United States, and as a United States senator, my family doesn’t do those types of things.”

Host Chris Cuomo asked, “[W]hat do you want people to know about your feelings about these investments going to Kushner, going to Witkoff, all this money coming into American universities from Arab countries?”

Johnson answered, “It’s not the way I would have my family conduct business if I were president of the United States, and as a United States senator, my family doesn’t do those types of things. I would say the difference in terms of my curiosity on this, you’re curious, you’re investigating it. In terms of Hunter Biden, the media wasn’t particularly curious. You don’t really expect members of their own party to investigate the Bidens either. I didn’t expect them do that. So, this is a team sport. So Republicans will investigate Democrats, Democrats will investigate Republicans. The media should investigate both, equally. They don’t do that. They’re happy to investigate Trump. I don’t need to duplicate the effort.”

Johnson added that he has finite resources and can’t investigate everything and the investments are out in the open.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett