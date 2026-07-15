Whitehouse: Blanche ‘Affirmatively Committing Wrongful Acts as Acting Attorney General’

Wednesday on CNN’s “The Lead,” Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) said acting Attorney General Todd Blanche is “actually affirmatively committing wrongful acts.”

Whitehouse said, “The record of misconduct and incompetence of the Department of Justice in this administration is truly unprecedented in the history of the republic. You have judges of every political disposition condemning the arguments and the presentations made by this Department of Justice. You have contempt inquiries are ongoing. You have the worst possible inquiry fraud on the court. That inquiry is pending in Florida based on the collusion that the judge found around the slush fund deal. And Blanche is in that up to his neck, to the extent that the judge in that case referred her decision to state bar officials in New York. And she left open the prospect that there was a fraud on the court. Bad enough, she found bad faith and misconduct and violation of DOJ policies and violation of the duties of DOJ attorneys to zealously advocate for the United States. That is a series of bombshells in federal court, unprecedented and really appalling, and he needs to answer for that. It’s not just the question of the slush fund, it’s the question of the legal manipulation and mischief that has been called out by a federal judge that led to the creation of the slush fund.”

He added, “Something has broken in him from his days as a regular, normal federal prosecutor. I don’t know when or how it happened, but right now, his capacity to push back on bad commands, bad directives coming from the White House seems to be about zero, and he himself engages in misconduct in order to accomplish those purposes. So it’s not just letting it go by, he’s actually affirmatively committing wrongful acts as Acting Attorney General of the United States, to the extent that he’s now under court inquiry for fraud on the court and subject to review by the State Bar of New York.”

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