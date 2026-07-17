GOP Rep. Meuser on Trump Speech: ‘Our Election Integrity Is Frankly Suspect’

On Friday, during an appearance on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Dan Meuser (R-PA) reacted to President Donald Trump’s prime-time address on election integrity.

According to the Pennsylvania Republican, Trump’s revelations raised questions about U.S. election integrity.

“It’s interesting that you wouldn’t see full support for something like the SAVE America Act, knowing that 80% of the people want to see it, and the president continues to discuss how important securing elections are before the midterms,” host Maria Bartiromo said.

Meuser replied, “So true. We saw what the president had to say last night. Our election integrity is frankly suspect. The idea that 14, 15 states do not require a photo I.D. is pretty outrageous. All of America believes that. Eighty-eight percent or so believe that we should have photo ID. So, that is part of this. It builds trust. And you know what? Hopefully, in the end, it doesn’t even make a difference in election integrity. That’d be the best thing. But it’s essential, and we need to pass it. It’s a top priority. The Democrats have done some things that have created suspicions out there. It’s one of the reasons we’ve had low turnout, particularly in the last primary, and this needs to pass. So, we’re going to get it done.”

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