Rabb on Illegal Immigration: Don’t ‘Accept the Premise’, ‘There Are Folks Who Have Documentation’ But ‘Not Criminal’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Democratic U.S. House nominee Chris Rabb responded to a question on whether he wants amnesty for illegal immigrants by saying that he doesn’t “accept the premise of that question. There are folks who have documentation. But these are not criminal acts.”

Host Sean Hannity asked, “Do you want amnesty for illegals and to abolish borders?”

Rabb answered the question with another question by asking, “What are illegals?”

Hannity responded, “Illegal immigrants, people that didn’t respect our laws, borders, and sovereignty, entered the country without permission, illegally.”

Rabb then said, “I don’t accept the premise of that question. There are folks who have documentation. But these are not criminal acts.”

Hannity responded, “Excuse me, if you enter our country illegally, by definition, that is a criminal act. Do you want to abolish ICE?”

Rabb answered, “Absolutely. And dismantle the immigrant concentration camps.”

Later, Hannity asked, “Do you want to end all deportations?”

Rabb answered, “We want to make sure that there’s an immigration system that is fair, just, and efficient. And we don’t have that system. There was a bipartisan bill in the Senate that was moving towards that, but your president tried to kill that in order to be president again.”

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