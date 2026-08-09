Ocasio-Cortez: ‘Very Large Gap’ Between What Trump Says and He Does

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said there is a “very large gap” between what President Donald Trump says and what he does.

Monday in the Oval Office, Trump said, “They are making too much money. OK. Based on a shortage, they’re making too much money. I don’t like it when you look at a company that made 12 times what they made the year before. They didn’t give some of that back to the public. And they better cut the retail price. The consumer price.”

Host Jon Karl said, “Well, that was Donald Trump, obviously, talking about oil and gas companies and high gas prices. What do you make of that?”

Ocasio-Cortez said, “I think that everyday people, everyday Americans, we can see the very large gap between what Trump, Donald Trump says and what Donald Trump does. And so Donald Trump may be saying that oil companies are making too much money, but what Donald Trump is doing is starting a reckless war in Iran, having closed-door meetings with oil companies before his election, saying, you know, you give me money, you give me campaign contributions, and I will do whatever you want. And so what we have seen, everything from Supreme Court rulings to Donald Trump’s own policy, is that what he is doing is jacking up the price, not just at the pump, but at everything that you buy that requires the transportation of goods. And so he can say whatever he likes from the Oval Office. But I think people are more looking at what he chooses to do.”

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