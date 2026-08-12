GOP Rep. Gill: ‘Power’ Unifies Socialists, Islamists

Wednesday, during an interview with Fox News Channel’s “The Will Cain Show,” Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX) discussed the rise of Democratic Socialist candidates and how the varying ideologies are finding common ground, specifically socialism and Islamism.

“How then do you explain the socialist embrace of Islamism?” host Will Cain said. “We have seen Islamic candidates, those even promising Islamic ideology, rise when popularity often on the backs of this socialist movement.”

Gill replied, “Well, I think there’s a few things you can say. One is that you have seen the left is used a framework of sort of cultural Marxism, and that’s a way of dividing up Americans into either different racial groups, ethnic groups, gender groups, or whatever, and sort of playing them off against each other. So, large-scale Islamic immigration into the United States benefits the left because they’re able to play that group off of other groups, and say that you’re the victim, you need to be able to come into this country and bring in all of your family members, and it’s the evil Republicans who aren’t allowing you to do that.”

“That’s the one thing,” he continued. “I think on the other hand, you also see what are some of the similarities between socialism and Islamism, and one of them is certainly power. They’re both ideologies that seek to have either the government or this religious ideology really have its hands into every part of your public and your private lives. And I think that power is what kind of unifies both socialists and Islamists.”

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